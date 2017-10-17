Northern Ireland

Four arrests in operation targeting west Belfast UDA

UDA mural Image copyright PACEMAKER
Image caption The search operation targeted the west Belfast UDA

Four men have been arrested during a two-day police operation targeting the UDA in west Belfast.

Thirteen searches were conducted in Belfast, Holywood and Portadown.

Paramilitary uniforms and "associated paraphernalia" were seized along with drugs - steroids and cannabis - mobile phones, tablets, and a gun holster and ammunition.

The four men - aged 24, 32, 34 and 36 - were arrested on suspicion of being Ulster Defence Association members.

Two of them - aged 34 and 36 - have been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service for the offence of membership of a proscribed organisation.

The 36-year-old man will also be reported to the PPS for the offence of being concerned in the supply of Class C controlled drugs.

The other two men remain in custody.

