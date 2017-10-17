Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption The search operation targeted the west Belfast UDA

Four men have been arrested during a two-day police operation targeting the UDA in west Belfast.

Thirteen searches were conducted in Belfast, Holywood and Portadown.

Paramilitary uniforms and "associated paraphernalia" were seized along with drugs - steroids and cannabis - mobile phones, tablets, and a gun holster and ammunition.

The four men - aged 24, 32, 34 and 36 - were arrested on suspicion of being Ulster Defence Association members.

Two of them - aged 34 and 36 - have been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service for the offence of membership of a proscribed organisation.

The 36-year-old man will also be reported to the PPS for the offence of being concerned in the supply of Class C controlled drugs.

The other two men remain in custody.