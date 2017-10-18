Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Brokenshire said prospects of a deal between parties to restore devolution do not look "positive "

The latest date for an executive to be formed to pass a budget is the week beginning 6 November, the NI secretary of state has said.

James Brokenshire said that would mean legislation would have to pass through Westminster by the end of this month.

He was speaking to the cross-party Northern Ireland Affairs committee.

Mr Brokenshire said while there had been talks between the DUP and Sinn Féin, prospects of a deal to restore devolution do not look "positive".

He also told MPs that progress in the intensive talks had "stalled at the end of last week ".

The stumbling blocks between the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin were around language and culture, he said.

The Westminster select committee is charged with investigating Northern Irish matters including the role of the Northern Ireland Office (NIO).

The secretary of state's comments come as discussions between the two main parties, the DUP and Sinn Féin, continue in an attempt to restore devolution.

The executive collapsed in January and since then Northern Ireland has been without a government.

Despite endless rounds of discussions, a deal to restore power-sharing has proved elusive with the introduction of an Irish Language Act seen as the main issue.