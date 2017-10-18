UK 'gives Ireland low Brexit priority'

Image copyright EPA Image caption Phil Hogan criticised the "tough guy approach" of UK "Brexiteers"

A European Commissioner has said it is "painfully clear" that the UK government is not going to provide workable Brexit solutions for the island of Ireland.

Phil Hogan said London had given a low priority to NI, describing this as "very disheartening".

The UK government says it will protect the Good Friday Agreement and wants no physical border infrastructure.

Mr Hogan said the UK had not shown how its border intentions can be achieved.

"We hear regularly about the need for a frictionless border, but the only policy positions outlined thus far would achieve precisely the exact opposite," he said.

Mr Hogan is the current Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, and a former Irish government minister.

The UK has said that Brexit would mean leaving the customs union and the single market.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Finding a solution for the Irish border is a key priority in the Brexit talks

In August, it published two papers that suggested ways of avoiding customs checks at the border.

These included a new customs partnership with the EU, or wide-ranging exemptions for small businesses that trade across the border.

EU leaders reacted sceptically to those proposals, with chief negotiator Michel Barnier saying he was "worried" by them.

'Brinkmanship'

Mr Hogan also said that only "serious engagement and realism" would lead to progress in the Brexit talks by December.

He criticised what he called the "the tough guy approach" of "Brexiteers".

"What becomes more obvious day to day is that the Brexiteers are hooked on brinkmanship and have been since the beginning."