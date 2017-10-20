Image caption Dr Michael McBride said NI was making a "significant" contribution to a "global crisis"

The use of antibiotics is 30% higher in Northern Ireland than the UK average and NI's top doctor has warned overuse poses the "greatest danger" to health.

Using antibiotics unnecessarily leads to bacteria becoming "resistant" to existing drugs and medics fear infections will become untreatable.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Michael McBride, said 1.9m prescriptions for antibiotics were issued annually in NI.

He said this was making a "significant" contribution to a "global crisis".

'Problem ignored'

Dr McBride said antibiotic resistance was "the greatest danger to human health and to medicines worldwide".

"Currently 700,000 people die worldwide each year from drug resistant infections and this figure is forecasted to reach 10 million deaths by 2050, if the problem is ignored," he said.

"This statistic should be enough to make us all stop and think about the impact of the continued over-use and misuse of antibiotics.

"If we don't act now, it could mean that even the simplest infections cannot be treated and the most straightforward operations cannot be performed."

Dr McBride issed the warning as he launched his 10th Annual Report.