Image caption Saturday's UUP conference will be Robin Swann's first since he took on the leadership

Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Robin Swann is expected to map out the party's road to recovery at Saturday's conference in Armagh.

It will be Mr Swann's first conference as leader, and 2017 has been a difficult year for the party.

It lost six seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly election in March, followed by May's general election in which its two MPs were unseated.

Not for the first time there are questions over its survival.

For decades it had been Northern Ireland's biggest political party.

Polarised electorate

Mr Swann became UUP leader after the resignation of Mike Nesbitt after the party's poor showing in the assembly election.

The North Antrim MLA has ruled out merger with the increasingly dominant Democratic Unionist Party.

He has blamed a polarised electorate and a reduction in the overall number of MLAs from 108 to 90 for his party's struggles.

With those factors unlikely to change any time soon it will be interesting to see if he can offer a solution to the problems of his party, and indeed the paralysis at Stormont.