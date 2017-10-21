Northern Ireland

Woman attacked by gang of men in Londonderry

A young woman has sustained head injures after she was attacked by a gang of men in Londonderry.

Police said they responded to a "disturbance" in the Carnhill area before 05:25 BST on Saturday.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was taken to hospital with head and facial injuries.

Police described it as a serious assault and appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Related Topics