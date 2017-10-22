Image caption A car on Carlingford Street was one of three cars attacked overnight.

Three vehicles have been set alight in Belfast, which police believe is a "racially motivated" hate crime.

Shortly before 04:15 BST on Sunday, police received a report that a car on Florida Street had been set on fire.

Around the same time police on patrol in the area of Wayland Street discovered a small fire on the bonnet of a parked car.

A short time later, police received a report that a car parked in Carlingford Street had also been set on fire.

The car was extensively damaged.

Image caption Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incidents to contact them.

Police are investigating a link between the incidents and are treating them as "racially motivated hate crimes."