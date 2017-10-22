Police have arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with an investigation into the sudden death of a man in Rasharkin, County Antrim.

The body of the man, who was in his 50s, was discovered at an address on Townhill Road in Rasharkin at around 10:00 BST on Sunday.

Det Ch Insp. Mary White said while a post mortem examination has yet to take place, the police are treating the death as "suspicious".