Image copyright PA Image caption Talks aimed at a last ditch resolution are planned for 10:00 BST

A number of flights at Belfast City Airport could be affected by planned strike action by baggage handlers later.

Unite members are due to walk out at 14:15 BST for two hours over Swissport's dismissal of a union representative.

Talks aimed at resolving the issue are planned for 10:00.

Unite regional industrial officer George Brash said the talks were a last-ditch attempt to avert disruption.

"Unite will enter positively the meeting with management hopeful that they will finally get serious about their workers' concerns and take the necessary steps to avert planned strike action," he said.

"But if this meeting is to be just another exercise in denial, it will be a very short one."

Seven Flybe flights, one by British Airways and a KLM service would be impacted by Monday's action, Unite said.