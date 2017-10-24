Image copyright KatarzynaBialasiewicz Image caption The case has been brought by the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission

The Supreme Court is to begin hearing an appeal which argues Northern Ireland's abortion law is incompatible with international human rights.

The court will decide if not allowing abortions in cases of sexual crime and fatal foetal abnormalities breaches the European Convention on Human Rights.

The appeal has been brought by the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission.

It is expected to last about three days.

Northern Ireland's abortion law is much stricter than in the rest of the UK, where the 1967 abortion act applies.

Image copyright Andy445 Image caption The Attorney General and the Department of Justice in Northern Ireland will be responding to the case

Abortion is only permitted in Northern Ireland - under section 58 of the Offences against the Person Act 1861- if a woman's life is at risk or there is a permanent or serious risk to her mental or physical health.

The punishment for breaking this law is life imprisonment.

Significant step

In June the government announced that women from Northern Ireland would be able to travel for free abortions in England.

On Monday, Minister for Women and Equalities Justine Greening announced a plan to help Northern Ireland women cover travel costs to England to access free abortions in some "hardship cases".

A High Court judge in Northern Ireland ruled in 2015 that that the current law was in breach of the European Convention on Human Rights in cases of fatal foetal abnormalities or where women become pregnant as a result of sexual crime.

The Northern Ireland Department of Justice and the Attorney General successfully appealed against this ruling, prompting the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission to the case to the Supreme Court.

The Attorney General and the Department of Justice in Northern Ireland will be responding to the case, which begins in London later.

A coalition of healthcare charities and women's rights organisations are also intervening in the case.

This is a significant step in Northern Ireland's abortion law story, as the Supreme Court in London is the final court of appeal for all civil and criminal cases.