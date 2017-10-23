Image copyright istock Image caption Under the plans NI women will get support with travel costs - if financial hardship criteria are met

A government offer to help Northern Ireland women access free abortions in England is being extended to cover travel costs in some "hardship" cases.

Abortion remains illegal in Northern Ireland, except in very limited cases, and hundreds of women travel across the Irish Sea for terminations each year.

In June, the Westminster government said NI women would no longer have to pay to have NHS abortions in England.

Anti-abortion campaigners said the latest news was "disgraceful".

The plans were announced by Minister for Women and Equalities, Justine Greening, in a written statement to the House of Commons.

She reiterated that the move does not change the ban on abortion in Northern Ireland, which remains a matter for the Northern Ireland Assembly to decide.

Under the plans, Northern Ireland patients would be entitled to opt for:

A consultation with an abortion provider in England

A free abortion procedure

HIV or sexually transmitted infection testing as appropriate;

An offer of contraception

Support with travel costs - if financial hardship criteria are met

Since the change came into effect in June, England's three main abortion providers have not been charging Northern Ireland residents who undergo terminations.

Those clinics are set to be reimbursed for their expenses to date by the state.

The government has now invited English clinics to apply for funding under the new grant scheme, which will extend their services to patients travelling from Northern Ireland.

Ms Greening said: "The cost of this service will be met by the Government Equalities Office, with additional funding provided by HM Treasury."

As part of the grants process, one abortion provider will be chosen to run a "central booking service" which Ms Greening said would "simplify the process".

"It means that women from Northern Ireland will have a single telephone number to call and an appointment will be made with the most appropriate provider," the minister added.

She added that the new arrangements would allow women from Northern Ireland to access services through existing English providers "in the same way that women in England do".

The new system is expected to be in place before the end of this year.

Britain's 1967 Abortion Act was never extended to Northern Ireland and its abortion laws remain much stricter than the rest of the UK.

Abortions are only allowed in Northern Ireland if a woman's life is at risk or there is a permanent or serious risk to her physical or mental health.

Cases of rape, incest and fatal foetal abnormalities are not considered grounds for a legal abortion.