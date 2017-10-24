Finaghy murder: Police charge 27-year-old man
A 27-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Anne O'Neill.
The 51-year-old woman was found injured in the garden of her parent's home in Ardmore Avenue on Saturday.
Despite efforts by the emergency services, she died at the scene.
The man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.