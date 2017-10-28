Image copyright Mourne Observer

Image copyright Antrim Guardian

Image copyright Ulster Herald

Image copyright Coleraine Chronicle

Image copyright Portadown Times

Image copyright Fermanagh Herald

A mass grave, a Dark Hedges tunnel, a World War Two US paratrooper and a Fermanagh ghost house all feature in Northern Ireland's weekly papers.

The Antrim Guardian says the final resting place of the men who perished in the 1798 Battle of Antrim has finally been located.

Around 300 insurgents from the United Irishmen uprising died on the streets of Antrim on June 7 1798 and "their broken bodies were unceremoniously dumped into a mass grave near the shores of Lough Neagh".

"Many supposed that the dead were buried somewhere in the vicinity of what became Massereene Golf Club in 1895 - but if anyone knew the exact location, they were not saying," the paper says.

Image copyright Antrim Guardian Image caption A picture apparently locating the mass grave has surfaced

"That all changed, however, when a photograph pre-dating the club entitled 'The Rebels Grave at Lough Neagh' recently came to light."

The picture identifies a mound of earth off the Lough Road on what is now the 12th tee of the course

Moving back to the present, fireworks are causing concern in Randalstown.

The paper says that on one night last week up to 30 youths reportedly gathered in the John Street area letting off fireworks at cars and "terrifying people going about their business".

It says there were also reports that a young girl was injured by a firework on the same night.

With the success of Game of Thrones, the Dark Hedges near Armoy have become one of Northern Ireland's most popular tourist attractions.

Image copyright Northern Ireland Tourist Board Image caption The famous tunnel of beech trees at the Dark Hedges was used by the Game of Thrones crew to represent 'the Kingsroad'

That has led to traffic congestion in the area and, according to the Coleraine Chronicle, a possible solution is on the way in the shape of a pedestrian tunnel.

The paper says the plan was revealed by MLA Maurice Bradley at a meeting of Coleraine's Historical Society.

He said high-ranking council officials told him a themed tunnel between the Hedges and Hotel and the trees could be in place by next Easter.

Also in the paper, World War Two enthusiast Andy Glenfield reveals how he was contacted by the daughter of an American paratrooper whose name he found written on a building at a former wartime firing range at Benbane Head.

The name C. Patton written on one of the bricks turned out to be Illinois man Clydis Patton, who parachuted into Normandy on D-Day with the 507th Parachute Regiment.

He survived the war, passing away at the age of 87 in 2005.

Image copyright Andy Glenfield Image caption Clydis Patton wrote his name on a brick at Benbane Head

A man who lost three generations of his family in the 1998 Omagh bomb atrocity has been described as a true missionary, the Ulster Herald reports.

Mick Grimes died last week at the age of 90.

His wife Mary, daughter Avril and granddaughter Maura were killed in the Real IRA bomb attack along with Avril's unborn twins.

A priest at Mr Grimes' funeral said: "Despite the devastation of the Omagh bomb that shattered the lives of so many families and undoubtedly broke Mick's heart, people soon came to learn the measure of this great man."

He added: "The man we honour today was truly missionary without ever leaving his native Beragh."

Image copyright Ulster Herald Image caption Mick Grimes lost three generations of his family in the Omagh bomb atrocity

On its front page, the paper has the story of the "chaos" caused by a drunken teenager driving his father's Lamborghini tractor.

Ryan Donnelly, 19 of Altasmuskin Road, Sixmilecross, damaged at least three cars during the incident earlier this year.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £650.

Storm havoc at forest

The Mourne Observer has dramatic pictures of the damage wrought by Storm Ophelia at Castlewellan forest park.

One of the oldest trees in the park, the Cupressus Macrocarpa, fell within the Annesley Gardens, taking about 18 other trees down with it.

Planted around 1850, when it fell the tree damaged a Eucrphia Moorii tree which is the tallest of its kind in Britain and Ireland.

Matthew Bushby from the Mourne Heritage Trust (MHT) said the "devastation is just awful".

Image copyright Mourne Observer Image caption Alwynn Sinnamon, who works at the Walled Garden stands beside the downed Cupressus Macrocarpa

The paper also has the story of a Downpatrick mother of two who has settled a disability discrimination case with the Ulster Hospital.

Maire-Iosa McVickers's daughters Aoibhe and Meabh O'Donnell both have severe food allergies.

As part of the settlement, a special waiting room where no eating or drinking is allowed will be provided.

Chicken assault

"Assaulted wife with hot chicken" is the unusual headline inside the Portadown Times.

A man from the town has been placed on probation after admitting placing hot chicken against his partner's mouth.

Police noticed an injury to the woman's face and a blister to her lip.

In another court case in the paper, a Craigavon man arrested after a baton was found under a seat of his car claimed he used it to play sport, later clarifying to a judge that the sport in question was baseball.

That explanation was apparently no home run, as Adrian Stankiewicz, 27, of Bluestone Hall, was fined £300 for possession of an offensive weapon.

Ghost house

The Fermanagh Herald leads with a plea from a doctor who "cheated death" for people to get the flu vaccine this winter.

Almost 30 years ago Dr Brendan O'Hare contracted encephalitis after a bad dose of flu.

He is now advising people to get the vaccine as soon as possible amid fears that the deadly A(H3N2) flu strain currently sweeping Australia could be headed to Northern Ireland.

Image copyright Fermanagh Herald Image caption The eerie Coonian ghost house, scene of Fermanagh's most famous haunting

And with Halloween just days away, the paper looks back at one of Fermanagh and Ireland's best known hauntings - the Coonian Ghost House.

Bridget Murphy, her husband and seven children lived in the isolated cottage near Brookeborough, but were plagued by strange occurrences after her husband died in 1913.

The story goes that plates were thrown across the kitchen and beds lifted from bedroom floors.

An exorcism had no effect and eventually the family fled to America.

The cottage still stands, if you're feeling brave.