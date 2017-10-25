Newry man shot 'answering front door'

Image copyright Newraypics.com Image caption The shooting happened in the Drumgullion area of Newry

A man in his 50s has been shot in the hip in Newry, County Down.

He was shot while after he answered his front door and was taken to hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting happened in the Drumgullion area of the city and was reported to police at about 20:15 BST. They say the motive remains unclear.

Image copyright Newraypics.com Image caption A burned out car was found close to the scene of the shooting a short time later

A grey Peugeot 206 car was reported on fire a short distance away in Violet Hill Avenue shortly after the shooting.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "This was a callous and brazen attack in which the injured party could easily have lost their life."