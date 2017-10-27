Image caption Harvesting potatoes near Comber

Northern Ireland's potato growers say a considerable part of their harvest is at risk due to consistent wet weather this autumn.

One farmer near Comber says he could lose up to a third of the crop he planted.

It costs him more than £2,000 per hectare to grow and gather potatoes.

Consistent wet weather means ground conditions are too heavy for harvesting equipment.

Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption Farm workers gathering the potato harvest

Potato farmers are now a month behind in their work.

They say some of the crop may have to be left in the ground over winter where it is at risk from frost.

Derek Erwin grows potatoes near Comber.

He says he should be finished harvesting by now but he is only a third of the way through.

Image caption Harvesting machinery at work

"I would say we could lose a third of the crop, because there is a third dug, and there is a third of the land we just can't tackle."

The condition of the potatoes coming out of the ground is another issue.

Bruising has been a big problem this year due to harvesting conditions, and the fact that the potatoes are coming out of the ground caked in heavy soil.

It is estimated that around 10% of the new season crop has had to be discarded because it can't be passed on to supermarkets.

Image caption Saturated soil is making life difficult for harvest machinery

Wilson's Country has around 20 growers on its books, all facing the same difficult conditions.

Chief Executive Angus Wilson said frost could rot potatoes which can't be harvested.

"We want them out of the ground, we want them into a store in a cool, dark dry environment."

He said growing conditions had been good earlier in the year but harvesting weather was an issue on the island of Ireland and in Scotland.

Image caption Despite the difficult harvest, there's likely to plenty of potatoes in the shops

Farmers in England and in continental Europe haven't had the same problems, where there have been bumper potato crops this year.

That means there is unlikely to be a shortage this winter, despite the pressure local farmers are under.