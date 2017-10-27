Image caption The couple say 'no one from Stormont or social services' has come to see them

A family forced to leave their home in east Belfast because of a racist attack say they have received little help from the authorities.

Chris Edmunds and Rosmund Prah's car was one of several set on fire last Sunday in what police believe were "racially motivated" hate crimes.

Since then they say they have only had help from neighbours and local churches.

The family are leaving their home for a rented property outside Belfast.

Image caption Chris Edmunds and Rosmund Prah are leaving the home they have lived in for more than seven years following the arson attack

The couple are packing up their possessions themselves because they say they have not received any assistance from the authorities.

Mr Edmunds said he was advised by the police to contact Victims Support but was shocked to learn of the waiting list.

"I phoned up Victim Support but they weren't very helpful.

"They said they didn't have an appointment for the next three weeks."

'It is really is pathetic'

However the charity has said it will now give the family priority because it is a race related incident.

The family car was destroyed in an arson attack outside their home early on Sunday morning.

It followed two previous incidents when their car's tyres were slashed.

Image caption The family car was burnt out in what police say is a 'race related' hate crime

Rosmund Prah said the attack is taking its toll on her children.

"One of the boys goes to the local school just around the corner and he loves it, but it looks as if we will have to move him out of the school.

"It is really pathetic.

"All the children are broken because they have to leave all their friends," she added.

A good samaritan has offered them alternative transport.

Mr Edmunds said: "Another member of another church just brought the car here last night and he said we can use it for as long as we want to."

In a statement the Northern Ireland Executive Office has said: "Everyone regardless of racial, ethnic or religious background is entitled to live their lives free from fear."

Police say they are in contact with the couple and are continuing to investigate who was behind the arson attack.