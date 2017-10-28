Man dies after crash near Dromara

From the section

Image caption The crash happened on the Banbridge Road at Kinallen

An 18-year-old man has died following a one-vehicle road crash near Dromara, County Down.

The crash happened on the Banbridge Road, Kinallen, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The man who died was a back seat passenger in an orange Vauxhall Corsa.

Four other teenage boys who were in the vehicle were taken to hospital. Police said one of them sustained serious injuries.