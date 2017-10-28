Northern Ireland

Man dies after crash near Dromara

The crash happened on the Banbridge Road at Kinallen
An 18-year-old man has died following a one-vehicle road crash near Dromara, County Down.

The crash happened on the Banbridge Road, Kinallen, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The man who died was a back seat passenger in an orange Vauxhall Corsa.

Four other teenage boys who were in the vehicle were taken to hospital. Police said one of them sustained serious injuries.

Image caption The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning

