Man dies after crash near Dromara
- 28 October 2017
An 18-year-old man has died following a one-vehicle road crash near Dromara, County Down.
The crash happened on the Banbridge Road, Kinallen, in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The man who died was a back seat passenger in an orange Vauxhall Corsa.
Four other teenage boys who were in the vehicle were taken to hospital. Police said one of them sustained serious injuries.