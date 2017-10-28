Image caption Police in attendance in the Bawnmore area on Saturday

A 30-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being shot in the knee in an alleyway in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.

The incident happened at Bawnmore Park at about 19:30 BST on Friday night.

Police said the man was approached from behind by three men as he made his way along the alleyway.

One of the men produced a weapon and fired a shot at the victim striking him on the knee. The group of men then fled.

Police said the man's injuries are not life-threatening, but described the shooting as a "brutal attack".