250 homes and businesses without electricity in Bangor
- 28 October 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
There are 250 homes and businesses without electricity on the outskirts of Bangor, County Down.
There was a power failure shortly after 14:00 BST which affected the Bangor area.
Electricity supply was restored to some customers by 14:30.
NIE Networks engineers are working on restoring power to the remaining homes that are affected.