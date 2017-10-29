Image caption Police in attendance in the Bawnmore area on Saturday

Detectives investigating a shooting in an alleyway in Newtownabbey, County Antrim, have arrested a 30-year-old man.

The incident happened at Bawnmore Park at about 19:30 BST on Friday night.

Police said a 30-year-old man was approached from behind by three men as he made his way along the alleyway.

One of the men produced a weapon and fired a shot at the victim striking him on the knee. The group of men then fled.

Police said on Sunday that the victim was "recovering well in hospital".

PSNI Insp Conor McStravick added that officers examining the scene of the shooting had discovered that a second shot may have been fired, with the bullet striking the perimeter fence at a youth club nearby.

"This shooting occurred at 7.30pm, a time when children could easily have been playing at the youth club," he added.

"To my mind, this serves to underline the mindlessness and recklessness of those responsible."