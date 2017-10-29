Man in hospital after Ballycastle assault
29 October 2017
A 28-year-old man is in a stable condition in hospital after he sustained a serious head injury during an assault in Ballycastle, County Antrim.
The man was attacked on Castle Street in the town at about 02:30 on Sunday morning.
Police said he sustained a serious head injury and was taken to hospital.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.