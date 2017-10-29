Image caption Steve Aiken is an assembly member for South Antrim

An Ulster Unionist MLA has said he believes Northern Ireland is heading towards direct rule.

Talks at Stormont between Sinn Féin and the DUP on Friday ended with no agreement.

Efforts to reach a deal to restore devolution are due to resume on Monday.

South Antrim MLA, Steve Aiken, told the BBC's Sunday Politics that a "voluntary coalition" should be considered.

"Let's be honest about it, we are already heading towards direct rule, that is very clear," he said.

"Whether it is light, hard, or whatever it happens to be, we are moving very steadily in that direction.

"We have been talking all the time for the last nine months, we are saying we need to move on. "Let's look at something differently, let's look at a voluntary coalition."

SDLP MLA, Colin McGrath, said he liked the idea of a voluntary coalition, but added that he did not believe Sinn Féin and the DUP would agree to it.

"I don't think turkeys vote for Christmas," he said.

"I want to see all of the parties eligible for the executive sitting round the table and delivering for the people of Northern Ireland, that's what we were elected to do and that's what we want to do."

Image caption Colin McGrath said he liked the idea of a voluntary coalition, but did not think Sinn Féin and the DUP would agree to it

Alliance MLA, Stephen Farry, said he thought it was unlikely that a deal will be reached on Monday, but that alternatives to direct rule should be explored.

"Before we get to direct rule there are other options, we have been talking to the secretary of state about those over the past weeks, other parties have as well," he said.

"It is important we open up this process and try other approaches before we lose sight of devolution, because it is far better for our society."

The DUP and Sinn Féin were asked to take part in the Sunday Politics programme, but no-one was available.

If there is no agreement, Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire will press ahead with legislation to approve a budget for Northern Ireland.

The Stormont executive collapsed in January and Northern Ireland has been without a power-sharing government since then.

Despite endless rounds of discussions, a deal to restore devolution has proved elusive with the introduction of an Irish language act seen as one of the main sticking points.