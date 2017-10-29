Image copyright PSNI

The PSNI are advising the public not to approach a missing man they describe as "vulnerable".

Police say they are "increasingly concerned for the welfare" of 35-year-old Martyn Price from Belfast.

He was last seen at a health care facility in the Saintfield Road in Belfast at around 20.20 BST on Saturday.

The PSNI believe that he may have travelled to Newry.

A police spokesperson said: "Martyn is considered to be a very vulnerable individual and we would advise that members of the public not approach him but instead contact police right away."