Image copyright Google Image caption More than 200 jobs are under threat at Schlumberger's Newtownabbey plant

Customers of the global oilfield services firm Schlumberger are to be lobbied in an attempt to save its factory in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.

The trade union Unite has met workers, with 205 jobs under threat.

The company has proposed closing the facility next year, blaming "a severe downturn" in the oil industry.

The union claims customers like BP are concerned, believing Schlumberger could not produce the same quality of goods at a cheaper location.

Unite official Susan Fitzgerald said they had "got a unanimous show of support to defend the jobs".

"We intend to make it clear to customers that products will not be coming out of Belfast in future, which is their preference," she said.

"It will not be business as usual if our members lose their jobs."

Schlumberger said last Friday that it understood the impact that its proposed factory closure would have if it goes ahead.

In a statement it said "every effort would be made to support our employees, including potentially transferring some staff to other locations".