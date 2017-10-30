Image caption Linda Totten denies two charges relating to the theft of goods from Asda in Enniskillen

A police officer on trial for theft has told the court she took a cocktail of prescription drugs "under duress".

Linda Totten, 50, with an address given as a police station in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, denies shoplifting.

She faces two charges relating to the theft of goods from Asda in Enniskillen in December 2013.

Ms Totten said that at the time of the alleged offences she was living with her ex-partner, and was the victim of emotional and physical abuse.

'Extreme control'

With the trial in its sixth day at Dungannon Crown Court, Ms Totten, who was a serving police sergeant at the time, said her ex-partner had exerted extreme control over her.

"My partner was controlling my medication," she said. "Sometimes she refused to give it to me and other times she forced it on me," she said.

In relation to the incident of 20 December 2013, Ms Totten said she was ordered to go to Asda by her partner who had made a list of items to purchase.

She told the court her ex-partner had made her take some tablets.

She said: "There was Diazepam, Tylex and Tramadol. She told me to swallow them.

"I refused. She squeezed my arm and said: 'Swallow them or you know what will happen.'"

'A misunderstanding'

Ms Totten said there was "a misunderstanding" at the checkout after she had paid for her shopping, and then went to purchase some extra items.

She claimed a supervisor said: "We have Romanians in Asda stealing all the time. I've seen you here with your big fat Romanian girlfriend.'"

The police sergeant said her ex-partner was German and that she told the supervisor her comments were discriminatory and against the law.

Regarding the alleged second incident of theft, on Christmas Eve, Ms Totten claimed to have been assaulted by the her ex-partner the day before.

She said she had gone to the shop with the ex-partner, who again forced her to take some medication under duress.

Ms Totten claimed that when challenged by staff at the checkout, a security manager made comments about her gender, addressing her as "sir".

A second security operative allegedly said: "I didn't know if it is a he, a she or an it".

Ms Totten said she refused to enter a holding room and was pushed in by a member of staff.

She was later arrested and taken to Enniskillen Police Station.

Under cross-examination, Ms Totten claimed that her ex-partner "abused me, strangled me and poured oil on me. She also abused my animals".

She also claimed that when police arrived at their house to remove Ms Totten's personal protection weapon, the ex-partner had threatened to cut her dog's throat.

A prosecution lawyer put it to Ms Totten that she was "making up responses on the hoof". She denied this.

The trial continues.