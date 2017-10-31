Image caption The alert began on Monday afternoon

A security alert is ongoing in west Belfast following reports that a device has been left in the Poleglass area.

A number of families remain out of their homes.

The security operation began on the Bell Steel Road and Pantridge Road at about 13:00 GMT on Monday.

Insp Paul Noble said police were "working to establish" the location of the device and advised the public not to touch any suspicious object.