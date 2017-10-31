Northern Ireland

Shots fired at house in Londonderry

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a house in Londonderry on Tuesday evening.

It is believed two shots were fired in the attack in Racecourse Park at about 18:30 GMT.

Two women were in the house at the time - neither were injured but they have been left badly shaken.

The Racecourse Road is closed at its junctions with Old School Lane and Bradleys Pass.

