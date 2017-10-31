Shots fired at house in Londonderry
- 31 October 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are investigating after shots were fired at a house in Londonderry on Tuesday evening.
It is believed two shots were fired in the attack in Racecourse Park at about 18:30 GMT.
Two women were in the house at the time - neither were injured but they have been left badly shaken.
The Racecourse Road is closed at its junctions with Old School Lane and Bradleys Pass.