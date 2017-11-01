Firefighters came under attack in County Armagh and Belfast at Halloween as crews responded to more than 130 call-outs on Tuesday night.

Many incidents were bonfire-related.

Crews were targeted in Keady, Crossmaglen and Armagh city. No-one was injured but a fire appliance was slightly damaged in the Keady attack.

In Belfast, police were called to the Holylands after a large crowd gathered and a fire was lit on the street shortly before 03:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said seven of its crews were called out to hoax incidents.

It added that the 136 incidents crews dealt with represented a 18% decrease on the same period last year.

'Disruptive and reckless'

When officers arrived at the scene in Belfast's Agincourt Avenue, they found that a mattress had been set on fire in the road and they called firefighters.

The crowd dispersed within a short time, but Insp Duncan McBain issued a warning about the consequences of anti-social behaviour.

"Police would ask young people celebrating Halloween to respect residents in the area," he said.

"They are reminded that their actions can often become both disruptive and reckless, and those involved also run the risk of ending up with a criminal record."