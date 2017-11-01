Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A bomb disposal robot was pictured searching the area

A security alert in the Poleglass area of west Belfast has entered a third day, as police search for a device.

Police say that some of the cordon points have been moved and that some roads in the area are now accessible.

The security operation began on the Bell Steel Road and Pantridge Road on Monday afternoon.

Police said they had been "made aware that a suspect device has been abandoned in the Poleglass area".

A number of families have been moved from their homes.

Pantridge Road is now open as far as Bell Steele Road and Pembrooke Loop is accessible from the Brianswell Road, but a section of the Pantridge Road remains closed.

Image caption There was disruption to traffic near Poleglass on Tuesday evening

SDLP councillor Brian Heading said the device had been abandoned by a new dissident group who "aren't wanted in our communities".

Sinn Féin councillor Stephen Magennis said the alert was raised after "coded warning phone calls" by those "believed to be from a dissident organisation".

He said those behind the alert had "put this community at risk".

"This would be the first time that this group has come to prominence anywhere within this area, but we know very little about them," he told BBC NI's Good Morning Ulster.

"It is the first time their name has been mentioned, I have heard bits and pieces about the group but never anything locally within the area.

"One thing I can say, speaking to people yesterday (Tuesday) is that they are very angry at this group."

Image caption Sinn Féin councillor Stephen Magennis said those responsible for the alert had put the community at risk

Mr Magennis said the alert had caused "widespread disruption" for workers and residents.

"One particular area of nearly 1,000 homes was cordoned off yesterday, people could not get in and out of their homes," he added.

"All day yesterday we have been working with families. A lot of people could not get to hospital, could not get to work, there was no public transport within the local area, the local church had to close."

He said on Wednesday that police had "confirmed that something has been found, but they have not elaborated on exactly what that is".

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A number of families have been moved from their homes

Ronan McCaffrey, a youth worker at the Sally Gardens Community Centre in Poleglass, also highlighted the disruption that had been caused.

"For people who use this centre, mainly young ones at night, some of them have found it impossible to get to the centre," he said.

"On a wider scale, for a lot of older people hospital visits have had to be cancelled.

"For people getting to work it has been disruptive, people are having to phone ahead to explain they will be late or in some cases not in at all.

"It is very unfortunate that it has occurred over the Halloween period. People can't get to and from parties or celebration events in the area."

PSNI Supt Robert Murdie said that those responsible for the alert "wish to instil fear, disrupt the community and attempt to detract officers from delivering the policing service the local community of west Belfast want and deserve".

He said he understood that the searches caused disruption to people in the area, but he said they are required to keep people safe.