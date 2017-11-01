Image copyright House of Commons Image caption Dr Bock said an invisible border would require UK and Irish border patrols

The head of the Swiss customs system has suggested that it would be possible to maintain an "invisible border" in Ireland after Brexit.

Dr Christian Bock was giving evidence to Westminster's NI Affairs Committee.

Dr Bock said a number of conditions would need to be met including common UK and Irish border patrols

He said there would need to be "control points" but these could be at locations away from the border, such as business premises.

Dr Bock said there would also have to be an intelligence strategy, a pre-qualification system for trusted traders, and a system for easing low-risk trade.

He said that only about 2% of consignments crossing the Swiss border have to be subject to physical checks.

Finding a solution for the Irish border issue is one of the most sensitive in the Brexit talks

On Tuesday, Brexit Secretary David Davis told a House of Lords committee it should be "relatively easy" to maintain a soft border in Ireland as long as there is a zero-tariff trade deal with the EU.

Mr Davis said the UK had to "tread carefully" on the Irish border issue as the EU is "terribly suspicious" that it is being used to "lever an outcome" in the wider negotiations.