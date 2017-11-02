Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Belfast is bidding to become the European Capital of Culture 2023 in partnership with Londonderry

Culture has been "used as a continuation of conflict by other means" in Northern Ireland.

That is according to a draft of Belfast and Derry City and Strabane council's bid for the European Capital of Culture (ECoC) title in 2023.

The draft bid said it aimed to change this to improve Northern Ireland.

The document also said that the peace process has "focused on cultural differences" between two largely separate communities.

"The binarisms of 'us and them' of Catholic or Protestant, British or Irish have stifled our institutions, blunted our creativity and reduced our sense of personal identity," it states.

'Failed concept'

A draft of Belfast and Derry's submission, known as the 'bid book' has been seen by the BBC.

The bid book has been submitted to the ECoC organisers, but has not been made public.

"Cultural diversity is a failed concept in Northern Ireland," it also states.

Cultural diversity refers to the existence of, and mutual understanding between, a variety of cultural and ethnic groups in a society.

The draft cites Belfast City Council's own policy on linguistic diversity as an example of the failure of cultural diversity here.

The council's draft linguistic policy "comprises of separate policies relating to the minority languages of Irish and Ulster-Scots, rather than one policy which has shared principles of diversity at its root," it states.

"Cultural diversity in our part of Europe has tended to refer to interventions... between two largely separate communities, rather than striving towards a vision of unity in diversity."

"The reality of a peace process which has focused on cultural differences at the expense of ethnic diversity has become obvious in the racist graffiti which is now appearing on our streets."

Elsewhere, the document said that in Belfast and Derry "culture is still seen by some and used at times as a tool to intimidate and exclude".

The draft 2023 bid, under the title "@home", said it hoped to "create a step change to move beyond this".

The document also said that the Belfast and Derry bid was "a bid for change".

Belfast is the candidate city for the 2023 bid, but is working in partnership with Derry.

The draft also includes a number of artistic and cultural projects which would take place if the cities win the award.

"Our programme is not a beautiful celebration of the perfect city decorated by big names and blockbuster festivals," it notes.

The draft bid outlines a range of projects under three named strands: Waiting Rooms, Breathing Spaces and Vantage Points.

These envisaged projects include:

An "urban forest" art installation in Belfast which would create "a forest of trees" running 1km from Belfast City Hall to Ulster University.

A new arts festival in Derry called "New Norths".

A carnival commemorating the outdoor relief strike in Belfast in 1932.

Portraits of people dancing projected on to landmark buildings in Belfast and Derry for the entire 2023 year.

A national #loveto day in 2023 when businesses will give their staff a day off to go to a cultural event.

A series of "bothies on the border" where artists will work.

A project called "homebots" which will train teachers to help pupils build domestic robots.

A new public art work from sculptor Anthony Gormley on the Glenshane Pass.

The document said it would define ECoC as a success if it led to Northern Ireland being more "at peace within and between ourselves".

However, the draft document seen by the BBC does not contain an indicative budget for the programme of events it outlines.

Belfast is competing with Leeds, Dundee, Milton Keynes and Nottingham for the 2023 title.

A shortlist will be announced in December, followed by a second round of submissions, and the overall winner will be announced in 2018.

The UK is still expected to host the ECoC title in 2023 despite Brexit, but this will depend on the outcome of negotiations with the EU.

Right of reply

In response to a BBC request for a statement, a spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: "ECOC 2023 is a highly competitive process and we will not give a detailed comment at this stage especially as the timing is so crucial and ahead of the decision by the judging panel and the pitch that is taking place on 28 November.

"For this reason, cities usually refrain from publishing any details of their respective bids ahead of the judging panel taking place in order to retain the integrity of the bid. The decision by Leeds to release details of its bid is not the normal course of action and was a decision they chose to make.

"We are disappointed that the BBC would choose to publish details of a confidential competitive document and potentially put at risk the chances of securing this important accolade that could bring significant and once in a lifetime opportunities."