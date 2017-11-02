Image copyright House of Commons Image caption Nigel Dodds is the DUP's leader at Westminster

Nigel Dodds from the Democratic Unionist Party has been named negotiator of the year in the Spectator magazine's Parliamentarian awards.

The North Belfast MP's acceptance speech was distinctly tongue-in-cheek.

He thanked Prime Minister Theresa May for her "fantastic piece of political judgement" in calling the election.

He also thanked Labour's Jeremy Corbyn for reminding people about "the tremendous job we did in getting all the money we did for Northern Ireland".

Insurgent of the Year

As the party's Westminster leader, Mr Dodds was central to negotiating the Conservative-DUP confidence-and-supply agreement following June's general election.

Other MPs to receive awards were Foreign Secretary Boris Johnston as minister to watch, politician of the year was the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, and Conservative backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg received the award for insurgent of the year.

The Spectator reported the prime minister was unable to attend Wednesday night's Parliamentarian of the Year awards ceremony "as she dealt with an issue within her cabinet".