Image copyright Google Image caption Vehicles were damaged in Madrid Street and nearby roads

The tyres of 12 vehicles were slashed in the Short Strand area of east Belfast overnight, police have said.

The attacks were carried out in Perry Court, Madrid Street, Clandeboye Drive and Clandeboye Gardens. At least one tyre on each vehicle was damaged.

Sgt Anne McCourt said: "At this time there is no suggestion that the incidents are hate crimes."

Officers were working to establish a motive and appealed for witnesses, she added.

Sinn Féin councillor Mairéad O'Donnell told BBC News NI residents were shocked on Friday when they realised the cars had been deliberately damaged.

There did not appear to be any particular pattern or obvious motivation for targeting the vehicles, she added.

Ms O'Donnell said it could turn out to be a "random attack", but added this would not be known until police had concluded their investigation.