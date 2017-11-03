Image copyright Google Image caption A black Volkswagen Passat and a blue Vauxhall Astra crashed on Peacock Road

A man has died more than a week after he was involved in a two-car crash in Sion Mills, County Tyrone.

Stephen McElwee, who was 30 and from the Sion Mills area, was injured on the Peacock Road on Thursday 26 October.

A second man, who was also hurt in the collision, remains seriously ill in hospital.

Officers from the PSNI's collision investigation unit revisited the scene a exactly a week later to motorists and passers-by.

PC Trevor Fletcher said: "We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident."