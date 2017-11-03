Image copyright Press Eye Image caption A brick was thrown at the window of the house

An attack on a house in north Belfast is being treated as a racist hate crime.

A brick was thrown at the front window of the house on the York Road on Thursday night. It was reported to police at about 22:20 GMT.

A woman and her young child were in the house at the time. Neither was injured.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption A man who lives in the house holds a brick believed to have been used in the attack

It is understood the family is originally from Bangladesh. Police said a number of youths were involved in the attack and have appealed for witnesses.

"It is the responsibility of each and every one of us to ensure that we live in a society where diversity is respected," said a police spokesman.

On Tuesday night a Belgian man whose home was attacked in Wayland Street in east Belfast said he believes he was targeted because of his accent.