Image caption James Brokenshire will meet leading EU figures, including Michel Barnier and Phil Hogan, in Brussels

Northern Ireland Secretary of James Brokenshire is set to update leading EU figures on Stormont's current political situation.

He will also discuss Brexit issues affecting Northern Ireland as the UK prepares to leave the EU.

The latest talks to restore a power-sharing executive at Stormont ended without agreement last week.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, will be among those meeting Mr Brokenshire in Brussels.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Northern Ireland has been without an executive since January

The Conservative minister will also meet Sir Julian King, the British European commissioner, to discuss the latest security developments in Northern Ireland, and Phil Hogan, the European commissioner for agriculture and rural development, to discuss Northern Ireland's agricultural interests in regards to Brexit.

MEPs will also be updated on efforts to restore an executive at Stormont.

Mr Brokenshire said his Brussels visit comes "at an important time".

"Negotiations are under way and we want to secure an agreement that delivers for all parts of the UK, including Northern Ireland," he said.

"I am fully committed to ensuring that, as negotiations progress, the interests of Northern Ireland are protected and advanced, through the development of specific solutions to address its unique circumstances.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Michel Barnier is the EU's chief Brexit negotiator

"Of course it would be better if there were an executive in place, with whom we could also engage directly, and that is why we are working to ensure the resumption of stable devolved government in Northern Ireland."

Northern Ireland has been without an executive since January, when the governing parties - the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin - split in a bitter row over the handling of a botched green energy scheme..

The government has said it will implement a budget for the region, as the parties continued failure to establish an executive means public services are starting to run out of money.