A man has appeared in court on fraud and theft charges in connection with an elderly woman whose body lay undiscovered in her west Belfast home for more than two years.

Robert Sharkey, 23, of Larkspur Rise, Belfast, is facing five charges.

They include preventing the lawful burial of a corpse.

The body of Marie Conlon was found last month in a flat at Larkspur Rise, off Suffolk Road.

At the time, police said they believed she had died more than two years previously.

The last known sighting of the 68-year-old woman was in January 2015.

Robert Sharkey spoke only once during his court appearance, when he confirmed he understood the charges against him.

He is due to appear in court again next month.