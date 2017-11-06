Almac signs £1m partnership deal with W5

Pharmaceutical giant Almac has announced a £1m partnership deal with W5.

The move will see a new exhibition space created within the science attraction at the Belfast Odyssey complex.

The exhibition will "showcase" the company's history and promote science, technology, engineering and maths "among the next generation of budding scientists".

It is due to open in autumn next year.

The move follows news of a £4.5m refurbishment for W5, which attracts about 260,000 visitors a year.

Almac employs 5,000 people worldwide, including 3,000 at its headquarters in Craigavon, County Armagh.

Eric Porter, chairman of the Odyssey Trust, said: "W5 and Almac share the aim of inspiring young people to consider careers in science, technology, engineering and maths.

"This agreement will also provide young people with the opportunity to explore careers within Almac and the biotech sector."