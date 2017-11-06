Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Stephen Henry failed to return to Magilligan Prison following a day release pass to visit family

A convicted killer who spent five days on the run after failing to return to prison following day release has been formally remanded into custody.

Stephen Henry, 41, was jailed for murdering father-of-two John Cooke in Lisburn in 2004.

He stabbed his victim with a Samurai-style sword.

Henry appeared in court on Monday under a significant police presence one week after he failed to return to Magilligan Prison.

He was given a day release to visit his family, but sparked a police appeal for information when he did not return.

Henry was arrested in Dublin on Friday for a public order offence, but was released because a European arrest warrant had not been issued.

He was then arrested by the PSNI later that night in County Armagh for being unlawfully at large while under sentence.

Henry was also charged with possession of a Class C drug.

At Lisburn Magistrates' Court, the convicted killer spoke only to confirm that he understood the charges against him.

He will appear again in court on 24 November via video link.