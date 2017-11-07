Image copyright RTE Image caption Iarnród Éireann (Irish rail) has said pay increases must be contingent to productivity

Cross-border train services are expected to be disrupted by a second day of strike action by rail staff in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.

Translink has said Enterprise trains will operate between Belfast and Newry, but will not cross the border.

Irish rail staff want pay rise of 3.75%. About 155,000 customers are expected to be affected.

Further strikes are scheduled for 14 November, 23 November, and 8 December.