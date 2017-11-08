Northern Ireland

Two men die in road crashes in Toomebridge and Portadown

Two men have died in separate road crashes in County Antrim and County Armagh.

A man in his 30s died after the car he was a passenger in collided with a lorry on the Roguery Road, Toomebridge, at about 07:00 GMT on Wednesday.

The man who was driving the car, also in his 30s, is in a critical condition in hospital.

Earlier, an 18-year-old man died following a single-vehicle crash on the Dungannon Road, Portadown.

The teenager who died was the driver of the car.

The incident happened between midnight and 00:30 GMT.

