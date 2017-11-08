Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Stephen Gault said the uncertainty over where the memorial will be sited has been very hurtful

A man whose father was killed in the Enniskillen bomb has said uncertainty over where a permanent memorial is to be sited has been very hurtful.

The bomb exploded at the town's cenotaph on 8 November 1987 during a Remembrance Sunday ceremony.

A memorial to the 12 people killed was to be housed on land beside the town's Clinton Centre.

However, a Catholic church trust which owns the land said it had not yet made a decision on the matter.

Image caption The memorial was unveiled on Wednesday

Eleven people were killed in the bombing. A twelfth victim, Ronnie Hill, slipped into a coma two days afterwards and died 13 years later.

The memorial was unveiled on Wednesday in an event marking 30 years since the attack.

However, the memorial was later taken away and put into storage.

Stephen Gault, whose father, Samuel, was killed in the atrocity, said that had been very stressful for the families.

"This memorial, I thought, would have helped bring a lot of closure to a lot of people with the fact that there was a permanent memorial - standalone memorial - dedicated to those innocent civilians who were murdered at the hands of the IRA," Mr Gault said.

"But unfortunately, with red tape, in the very last minutes leading up to the anniversary the consent hasn't come from the people who actually own the ground that the memorial will go on.

Image copyright PA Image caption The scene at the cenotaph in Enniskillen after the 1987 bombing

"We have full planning permission, it was granted in July, so there was six months of dialogue and investigations into getting planning permission and those who own the land never objected in any way.

"But all of a sudden, some several weeks before the anniversary, we came up against this final hurdle and obviously the memorial then had to be removed, it wasn't allowed to stay."

'Insulting to those who perished'

He said the memorial being taken away in the back of a lorry was "just disgraceful".

"It's insulting to those who perished on this site 30 years ago," he said.

He said the Catholic church had not said why they "find an objection to the memorial".

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption DUP leader and PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton at Wednesday's event

"My wife is a Catholic and this is her church we're talking about and she had sent a letter to each and very one of the 10 trustees and to this day, a week later she hasn't even had one response."

In a statement, St Michael's Diocesan Trust said it had "just recently received documentation from the Ely Centre requesting the location of the memorial on the trust's property.

"It will be for the trust to give this matter due consideration while taking into account its obligations arising out of the lease arrangement with the Fermanagh University Partnership Board (FUPB) and the nature of its reconciliation work in the wider community, while also having regard to the legal complexities involved.

"The necessity to give these matters due and proper consideration means that it may be some time before the Trust will be able to come to a decision on this matter."