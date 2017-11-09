Image caption Boats and rescue equipment will be bought with the funding

Rescue charities will be able to buy five new rescue boats to help make Northern Ireland's rivers, loughs and estuaries safer.

The Inshore and Inland Rescue Boat Grant Fund is making £175,000 available to NI charities.

The money will be used by rescue groups working along Lough Neagh, Foyle, the Lagan and the Bann, as well as some waterways in and around Strabane.

It will also be used on equipment for the boats.

A spokesman for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said: "This is very welcome news.

Image caption Foyle Search and Rescue will be one of the organisations to benefit

"The funding will support the water rescue volunteers who risk their own safety to protect the lives of others.

"This money means our Northern Ireland rescue charities can purchase essential lifesaving equipment which will support their efforts to keep our waterways safer."