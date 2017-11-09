Image copyright Green Party of Northern Ireland Image caption Malachai O'Hara said "every hate crime incident should be reported"

An activist for the Green Party NI has urged people to report all incidents of homophobic abuse after he was subjected to harassment on a Belfast street.

Malachai O'Hara said he was verbally abused and a man threatened to assault him as he was on his way to work.

"Too many LGBTQ people shrug off casual homophobia and transphobia because they don't deem it important enough."

The PSNI said it had received a report of anti-social behaviour directed towards a man in North Street.

Mr O'Hara said he was standing at the junction of Peter's Hill and North Street on Wednesday when a car pulled up.

He said a "young fella, 18 to 20" rolled down the window and told him he had "dropped something".

Mr O'Hara, who was a candidate in the 2017 General Election and 2017 Assembly Election, said he thought it was "pleasant and courteous" and that a woman in the car, who he presumed was the man's mother, also told him he had dropped something.

"After I realised that nothing of importance was missing, I dismissed it and thanked them... the young man then shouted out the window that I had dropped my 'gay card'.

'Everyday harassment'

"I immediately retraced my steps to ask him what he meant by this. He wound his window up to avoid my challenge.

"I challenged his mother, who began to apologise for his behaviour, while he mouthed in the back of the car."

Mr O'Hara added that when the lights changed, the man wound his window down and threatened to assault him.

He said that the "incident was water off a duck's back" but urged that "every incident of hate crime be reported to police".

"Too many LGBTQ people shrug off casual homophobia and transphobia because they don't deem it important enough or they are not convinced anything will be done.

"It's hugely important that every incident and crime is reported. It allows police and politicians to understand the true picture of everyday harassment experienced by LGBTQ people."

The PSNI said: "We have spoken to the man this morning and arranged to call with him about the matter later today."