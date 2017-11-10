Image copyright PSNI Image caption Ronald Reid, 63, was discovered at his flat in Bangor, County Down, on Christmas Eve 2014

A County Down man killed his father while in the "grips of a mental illness with delusional thoughts".

A jury found that Stuart Reid had "committed the act'' of killing Ronald Reid, whose body was found in his Bangor flat on Christmas Eve in 2014.

Reid, 39, of Bingham Street in the town, was not present in court for the finding as he had been excused due to his mental illness.

His 63-year-old father sustained multiple injuries to his rib cage.

During the three-day trial, the jury at Belfast Crown Court heard his voice box was also injured, caused by possible forceful grasping.

'Trying to kill me'

His body was found by police in his flat in the Savoy Apartments on Bangor's Donaghadee Road, three days after his son was detained in the Ulster Hospital after being arrested for disorderly behaviour.

The prosecution said in the weeks leading up to his father's death, "there were a number of incidents demonstrating that Stuart Reid was behaving in a bizarre and irrational way".

In one instance a "clearly intoxicated and agitated" Reid claimed he "could not trust his mother because she was a clone and he was working for MI6 and the Marines in west Belfast".

Prosecutors said that on 19 December 2014, the day his father died, he made a series of emergency calls, involving either him dialling 999 or the emergency services trying to call back.

However, they said what operators heard during the taped calls was "radically different" from that later uncovered when analysed by police and a forensic speech expert at the University of York using specialist equipment.

They revealed that Mr Reid Sr was heard in the background breathing and coughing, or attempting to shout out his address or saying his "son is a psychopath... he's trying to kill me... he's leaning towards me".

Prosecutors said what the operators heard was Reid Jr, claiming initially to be "Detective Inspector Reid" with a "violent dangerous criminal here and I am restraining him".

It was the prosecution case that a "clearly unwell Stuart Reid", who apparently got on well with his father, had for some unknown reason "needed to detain his father and subjected him to considerable violence from which he died".

The judge said the only option was to make Reid the subject of a hospital order for an indefinite period.