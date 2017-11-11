Car crashes through Belfast house's garden wall
A car has crashed through the garden well of a house in Belfast.
Police confirmed it received a report of the incident on Cantrell Close, just off Ravenhill Avenue, shortly after 08:00 GMT.
The PSNI said that no injuries were reported and the driver was cautioned at the scene.