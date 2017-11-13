Image copyright DAILY MIRROR

Football heartbreak colours most of Monday's front pages.

On Sunday night Northern Ireland's dream of reaching the World Cup in Moscow came to an unfortunate end.

The team lost 1-0 to Switzerland on aggregate after a controversial penalty decision in the opening leg at Windsor Park on Thursday.

While they failed in their bid to reach back-to-back major tournaments for the first time, the NI fans' pride was not dampened.

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption This was the first time Switzerland failed to win a competitive home game since September 2014

After the match, Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill said: "We tried to keep the dream alive and we were pushing for it.

"It's a very sore way to lose. We deserved extra time.

"There's a devastated group of players in there but I couldn't be more proud of them."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Michael O'Neill's side reached the last 16 of Euro 2016, where they were beaten 1-0 by Wales

In other football news, the Daily Mirror reports that former Celtic and Republic of Ireland midfielder Liam Miller is battling cancer.

The 36-year-old now plays for US side Wilmington Hammerheads in North Carolina.

He has received a lot of support from friends and team mates, including former room mate Noel Hunt who said it was "such sad news".

"Pray to God he pulls through this battle with cancer, my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family."

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption An Army robot investigated the scene of the alert on Sunday

'Despicable'

A security alert which disrupted a Remembrance Day service in Omagh on Sunday makes the front page of the News Letter and Belfast Telegraph.

The PSNI's Chief Constable George Hamilton described it as a "sickening" act.

The viable device was left near the cenotaph on Sunday.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption An Army bomb expert examines the scene

In 1998, a Real IRA bomb in Omagh killed 29 people.

Secretary of State James Brokenshire said the attack was "despicable".

Police said a "strong line of enquiry" is that dissident republicans were responsible.

Increased demand

Hospice bed waiting lists make the front page of the Irish News on Monday.

The paper reports that terminally ill patients are on the lists as cuts to care packages are preventing inpatients from being discharged..

The chief executive of the Northern Ireland Hospice told the Irish News 18 beds in a newly upgraded facility in north Belfast opened in May have been filled.

There has also been an increase in the amount of terminally ill cancer patients in their 30s and 40s.

This has placed greater demand on home care packages, as these patients cannot be transferred to nursing homes, which are sometimes used to provide alternative care.

Image copyright PA Image caption Waiting lists for terminally ill patients are on the rise

The Belfast Telegraph reports that the private health insurer, Bupa, has pulled out of all NHS hospitals in Northern Ireland.

Customers who pay in the region of £3,500 per year to the firm for health cover will now have to travel to England for routine operations, according to the paper.

In April, Bupa stopped sending patients to the Belfast Health Trust as it did not have the medical negligence cover required by the company.

'Paw-fect' wheels

A 70-year-old man from west Belfast has built a very special piece of kit to transport his dog, Punter.

Hugh McClean told the Irish News that his dog was dirtying his car, so he bought a new AJS Scooter and added a custom-made side car.

The Beechmount pensioner said it took him three months.

"I did it in my living room and then I had to wheel the side car outside and attach it to the motorbike," he said.

Punter, the chocolate labrador, may be more used to travelling on four legs but is slowly getting to grips with her new mode of transport.

"She is a wee bit nervous but she is getting used to it," Mr McClean said.

"She goes in by the back and we have got carpet and a dog mat on the floor."

Image caption Ciara Keenan suffered from painful stomach ulcers on her wedding day

Wedding bells

A bride and groom whose wedding day was ruined due to serious illness have finally been able to celebrate sealing the knot in style, reports the Belfast Telegraph.

Eight weeks ago, Ciaran Keenan suffered terrible pain as a result of stomach ulcers which left her vomiting blood onto her white wedding dress.

The County Tyrone bride told the paper she began to feel unwell the night before she was set to marry John Cowan, but she struggled through the ceremony.

Her health slowly deteriorated throughout the day and she had to be rushed to hospital before the wedding reception.

Ciara received treatment and two months on has finally finished her big day with the reception she had planned.

"I will be on medication for the rest of my life, but that's a small price to pay when you consider how much worse things could have been," she said.

"It might be a few weeks after our wedding day but being able to have the reception we missed out on and party the night away with our friends will be just as special to both of us."