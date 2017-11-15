Image copyright Pacamkaker Image caption Mrs Millican, a 51-year-old mother of four, was shot in the chest at her workplace in March 2011

A man who murdered his ex-partner at her Portstewart workplace has told a court he is "truly sorry" for killing her and thinks about her every day.

Marion Millican, a 51-year-old mother-of-four, was shot at the County Londonderry laundrette where she worked in March 2011.

Fred McClenaghan, 55, pleaded guilty in court to her murder in September.

Mrs Millican had been in a relationship with him the year after splitting from her husband in September 2009.

But a reconciliation between Mrs Millican and former husband, Kenneth, was "well advanced" at the time of the shooting.

In September, during his third trial, McClenaghan from Broad Street in Magherafelt, made a U-turn admission to murder.

He had previously only admitted manslaughter but was convicted twice and jailed for murder.

However, both of those convictions were overturned on appeal.

McClenaghan had previously claimed the killing was an accident arising from his own failed suicide attempt in front of Mrs Millican after she ended their relationship.

But throughout his past trials, prosecutors have always said that what happened was not an accident, maintaining that the case was one "simply of murder".

'Human cost'

A prosecution barrister told the court that the long-lasting legal process in this case had "prolonged the suffering" of Mrs Millican's family.

He said: "The human cost to this family is very much at the forefront of my mind."

The court was told that McClenaghan's guilty plea had brought a sense of "finality" for Mrs Millican's family.

"They now know this is at an end and they can begin the process of dealing with their grief," he said.

Image copyright Martin McKeown/Pacemaker Image caption Fred McClenaghan admitted murdering his former lover in a shotgun attack at her County Londonderry workplace

The barrister said there is still "some uncertainty" about exactly what happened in the laundrette.

However, he said "evidence shows it was an aimed shot, probably preceded with a punch".

He added that "nasty violence" had been perpetrated against Mrs Millican by McClenaghan during their relationship, and this is what had brought it to an end.

He said: "This was a case of 'If I couldn't have her, nobody else can'".

'Complete remorse'

The barrister told the court McClenaghan had been "suffering from a depressive order" when he shot Mrs Millican, but added that the prosecution believed he had gone to the laundrette that day "with a purpose in mind".

McClenaghan's defence barrister said Marion Millican was a "completely innocent and entirely undeserving victim of what befell her".

He said his client had shown "complete remorse" at killing Mrs Millican and had told police: "It should be me lying there."

It was heard he told a psychiatrist that he "thinks about the deceased every day".

The barrister said that on the day of the shooting, McClenaghan had gone to the laundrette armed with a shotgun because he "just wanted to talk" to Mrs Millican, but he noted she had been "vulnerable, defenceless and taken by surprise" in her place of work.

However, he argued she was "no more vulnerable than any murder victim".

He said his client had "always been prepared to plead guilty to manslaughter".

Tormented mind

On his client's U-turn guilty plea to murder, he said: "It's by his own hand that he has admitted his responsibility for deliberately killing Mrs Millican."

It was heard McClenaghan had written a letter to Mrs Millican, which she never got to read, detailing his "tormented mind" and distress at dealing with past sexual abuse in his childhood by a policeman.

The barrister said McClenaghan had received cardiac treatment in 2010, and a side effect of his medication was that it brought on nightmares of the abuse when he was eight-years-old.

It was heard that when he had assaulted Mrs Millican during their relationship, he was "descending into a reactive depressive disorder".

The court was told that in the months before he murdered Mrs Millican, his GP was considering sectioning him, but decided against it.

It was heard that during Christmas 2010, McClenaghan called Lifeline, and told the service he was "afraid of what he was capable of and that his plan was to kill his girlfriend and himself".

The barrister argued this was evidence of a "diseased mind" and not pre-planning of the murder.

It was heard that medical professionals had become increasingly concerned that McClenaghan was "actively suicidal" in the days and weeks before the murder.

The court was also told that the aftermath of the case had led to investigations by Lifeline and the Police Ombudsman.

The Ombudsman report found that opportunities to intervene were missed in the run up to the murder, and three officers were disciplined.

The court was told McClenaghan has behaved as a "model prisoner" and "is not deemed to pose a significant risk to others at this time".

McClenaghan will be sentenced next week.