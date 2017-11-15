Northern Ireland did not participate in a wider green energy scheme because of worries "over incentivisation", a public inquiry has been told.

The claims are contained in a consultation document on the NI scheme, junior counsel to the inquiry said.

It is now known that while the equivalent green energy scheme in the rest of the UK had cost controls, the Northern Ireland scheme did not.

The inquiry into the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme began last week.

On Wednesday, it heard that much preparatory work had been done in the rest of the UK ahead of the scheme's introduction.

Again and again, reports pointed out the risk of businesses burning fuel just to earn the subsidy and steps that should be taken to counter that possibility.

Sir Patrick Coghlin, who is chairing the inquiry, said he found it "amusing" that while preventing abuse had been a key consideration for officials in Britain, officials here had dismissed a businesswoman who had tried to alert them to it.

Jeanette O'Hagan told senior civil servants that she believed businesses here were abusing the scheme but she was told that people in Northern Ireland would not do such a thing.

To laughter, Sir Patrick said the comment might be a "reflection of the much higher morality of the Northern Ireland population".