Ulster and Ireland rugby player Paddy Jackson has pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The charges relate to an alleged incident in a house in south Belfast in June of last year.

The 25-year-old, of Belfast's Oakleigh Park, appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday. It is the first time he has been formally charged in court.

The court was told the trial will begin on 22 January 2018.

Two of Mr Jackson's co-accused were in court with him.

Blane McIlroy, 25, of Royal Lodge Road, Belfast, pleaded not guilty to one count of exposure.

Fourth co-accused due in court

Rory Harrison, 25, of Manse Road, Belfast, pleaded not guilty to one count of perverting the course of justice and one count of withholding evidence.

A fourth co-accused, Mr Jackson's Ulster and Ireland team-mate Stuart Olding, will be in court on Friday.

Mr Olding, 24, of Ardenlee Street in Belfast, is charged with two counts of rape.

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) and Ulster Rugby have said Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding will not play again until the court process concludes.